SEARCY COUNTY — A woman who went hiking in Searcy County last Saturday and got lost was found unhurt Tuesday morning.
Charmaine Seaton, Searcy County Office of Emergency Management director, said Stacy Worrall of Rogers left home on Sunday, May 24, to go hiking alone in the Richland Creek area.
She was supposed to return home that night, but she didn’t. Her husband went looking for her without success and called the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office about 8 a.m. Monday.
Seaton said crew from the sheriff’s office, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas Forestry Commission, sheriff’s offices in Johnson and Newton counties and numerous first responders from the area searched for Worrall into the night Sunday before postponing the search.
The crews returned Tuesday and eventually located Worrall in a heavily-wooded area on the creek about 11 a.m.
Seaton said Worrall didn’t appear to be injured and simply got lost in the woods.
“Even if you’ve been there a couple of times it can still turn you around,” Seaton said.
