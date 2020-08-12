LITTLE ROCK (AP) — A Democratic state legislator hoping to unseat a Republican congressman in central Arkansas launched her first television ad on Tuesday.
State Sen. Joyce Elliott talks about her background as a schoolteacher and a lawmaker in the ad, which her campaign said it's spending more than $150,000 on to run on TV and digitally. It's the first ad Elliott has run in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District.
Elliott reported raising more than twice as much as Hill in the most recent quarter, though Hill's campaign has more cash on hand than hers for his re-election bid. Hill was first elected to the seat in 2014. Elliott announced her bid against Hill in November.
Hill’s campaign released a statement blasting the ad as false.
“In her first introduction to voters in this race, Joyce Elliott has already violated the public trust. As voters have come to expect, she will say and do anything to get elected, and that self-serving ambition is on full display in her new, patently false television ad released [Tuesday].
“The truth is Congressman Hill has always worked to protect Arkansas families. He voted to end the burdensome Obama-era tax increases that Joyce Elliott supported. Congressman Hill also voted to cut taxes for Arkansas families and small businesses through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including utility costs—a detail his opponent conveniently leaves out of her ad.”
Republicans hold all four of Arkansas' congressional seats, and Democrats have viewed the 2nd District in recent years as their best chance at reclaiming one of those seats. Elliott ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2010 against Republican Tim Griffin, who is now the state's lieutenant governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.