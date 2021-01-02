MT. JUDEA — What had been a source of controversy for years came to a final resolution in January when state officials announced final closure of the facility.
C&H Hog Farm opened in 2012. It was located on property near Big Creek, a tributary of the Buffalo National River. People protested against the farm in fear that manure from the hog farm would pollute the river
Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst announced in January that the terms of the state’s agreement with the owners of C&H Hog Farms Inc. are complete. The shuttered hog farm's owners have received $6.2 million in state and private funds that was held in escrow since August 2019 and the state in return was granted a conservation easement for the property.
Under the agreement, the state was responsible for the closure of the waste ponds at the property. Waste from the hogs was stored in those ponds and later spread on approved pastureland.
C&H had applied for renewal of its permit to operate the liquid animal waste management system, but the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality denied the permit in January 2018.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2019 announced the settlement with the 6,500-hog farm. The Nature Conservancy provided $1 million of the funding.
“All hogs are gone from the property, and the operation is now closed,” Hutchinson said in January. “I appreciate the willingness of the farmers to work with us on this, and now look forward to the work that the state will be doing to ensure that the Buffalo National River continues to be the treasure that it is.”
