LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that Arkansas had reached and surpassed the 100,000 mark for cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
And with hospitalizations on the rise, especially among older individuals, state Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said that should be taken into consideration when planning family holiday gatherings.
The total confirmed cumulative cases were logged at 99,410 on Monday, but an additional 651 confirmed cases brought that number to 100,061.
“We are at a record level of confirmed cases right now,” Hutchinson said.
Another 301 probable cases reported over the previous 24 hours Tuesday brought the combined confirmed and probable case number to almost 107,700.
Hutchinson had prefaced his remarks by comparing the current pandemic to the quote form American Revolutionary war naval commander John Paul Jones who, when asked if he was ready to surrender, is reported to have said, “I have not yet begun to fight.”
He said testing is at record levels and more therapeutics are available now. He also said citizens are engaging in the attempt to slow the spread, especially by wearing masks and practicing hygiene, and they make a daily difference.
Romero said that of the additional 20 deaths reported Tuesday, 16 came from nursing homes.
He went on to say that 27 more people were hospitalized over the previous 24 hours and officials believe residents 65 and older are making up a large portion of that number.
With that in mind, Romero said it might be time to think about holiday gatherings, especially with older family members.
“We know that across the country, reunions, family reunions, family gatherings are the sources where most of these infections are occurring now,” Romero said. “So, I ask you all to really consider whether it is appropriate to bring your elderly together and to spend time with them both in the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s holidays. I think consideration for the number of cases that we’re having and the age group really should weigh into that decision.”
