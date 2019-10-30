Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said a 13-year-old girl was found deceased about 5:30 Tuesday morning in a residence off of Olvey Road and the investigation was ongoing Wednesday.
Moore said responding officers found evidence at the scene that indicated the death of the girl, whose name wasn’t released, was the result of a homicide.
“At this time investigators are conducting their investigation as to who was responsible for the death,” Moore said in a statement.
Moore said the girl’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.
The girl was a student at Valley Springs. School Superintendent Judy Green said the school was notified of her death Tuesday morning.
Green said officials tried to get back into a normal schedule Wednesday.
Still, the school’s crisis team, as well as volunteer pastors and mental health specialists, had been set up in the library for any students and staff seeking counseling. And there had been several individuals taking advantage of that service.
Green said the Valley Springs community has always been good to rally and do what’s best for the children.
