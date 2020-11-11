“Honor Whom Honor is Due” was the theme of this year’s Veterans Day program held on the Boone County Courthouse lawn. Beginning at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Matt Russell, commander of The Boone County Disabled American Veterans and president of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center Board, welcomed the large number of veterans, family members, guests and students attending and filling the north side of the court park.
This year’s program followed a short procession of veterans from the Boone County Library, about a block away, to the program’s venue.
Chaplin for the ceremony was Fred Woehl, currently serving as a Boone County justice of the peace. Woehl is a Vietnam War veteran, retired from the USDA after 35 years and served as the senior agricultural adviser in Iraq with the 25th Infantry Division and the US State Department.
Following Woehl’s invocation, the state and national flags were posted by a color guard provided by Boy Scout Troop 60 of Harrison. The Bergman High School Choir sang the national anthem.
Russell returned to the microphone and introduced Sandra Hillier of the local DAR chapter who presented commendations to three local WWII veterans, Edward Underwood Mitchell, US Army; H.K. McCaleb, US Army; and Dan Roberts, US Navy, recognizing their valor, service and sacrifice during WWII.
The morning’s keynote address was given by James “Luke” Mondy, a US Army and Arkansas National Guard veteran. He served 12 years as an avionic specialist on helicopters. Mondy served in South Korea as well as a combat tour in Iraq. He is also a member of the VFW, DAV, founding member of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center and is an accomplished Mason.
Mondy’s address included an accounting of US wars beginning with World War I and concluding with the ongoing war against terrorism.
“The United States will always be a force for peace in the world. But the peace we seek is a real peace; the time for freedom and prosperity, not merely the absence of war. We can never know which war will be the last. But we will take as our hope the prophesy of Isaiah, ‘that nations should not lift sword against nation, neither should they learn war anymore.’ And yes, we hope, we pray, that as the years progress, the face of war will recede into our distant memory; that the memory of our veterans and their sacrifice will never fade.”
Continuing, he said, America will not forget those who died, or those who do the hard work of freedom every day. “We will never forget the POWs and MIAs yet to be accounted for.
"We must always remember the importance of preparedness and the high cost of liberty," he said.
“To the men and women of our armed forces and to all our veterans know that you have our country’s gratitude on Veterans Day and every day of the year,” he concluded.
The Veterans Day celebration continued throughout the day including a showing of “The Boys of H Company” at the Lyric Theater and a flag disposal ceremony set for 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
