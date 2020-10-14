Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson has proclaimed Thursday, Oct. 15, as “Hospice of the Hills Day.”
The proclamation reads:
“Whereas, Hospice of the Hills is designed to provide sensitivity and support for people in the final phase of a terminal illness, to experience pain-free life so that their last days may be spent with dignity and quality regardless of age, health, or social status; and
“Whereas, through pain management and symptom control, caregiver training and assistance, and emotional and spiritual support, allowing patients to live fully up until the final moments, surrounded and supported by the faces of loved ones, friends, and committed caregivers; and
“Whereas, Hospice of the Hills is a non-profit organization that relies on community support for donations to serve the counties of Boone, Carroll, Marion and Searcy; and
“Whereas, donations are encouraged, accepted and appreciated through the “Twenty is Plenty” campaign to provide the highest quality of care to patients and families, and to bring comfort, love and respect in a home-like setting; and
“Now, Therefore, be it resolved that I, Jerry Jackson, Mayor of the City of Harrison, here by virtue of the authority vested in me do hereby proclaim October 15, 2020 as Hospice of the Hills Day and encourage citizens to increase their understanding and awareness of care at the end of life and to observe and support this cause with appropriate donations during the “Twenty is Plenty” campaign.”
