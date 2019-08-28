The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center voted Tuesday to offer hospital privileges to two new staff members and hospital president/CEO Vince Leist said more doctors could be on the way.
The board voted unanimously to grant privileges to Dr. Therra Clarke, a pathologist who is the spouse of another pathologist currently on staff, and Dr. Andrea Frewert, a licensed dietician.
Leist said the administration has been busy recruiting physicians to the hospital. He said they interviewed two family medicine OB doctors, a pediatrician and two family medicine physicians, including one late Monday night.
“I’m happy to report one of them is down to signing the contract that we’ve offered them,” he said. That doctor is a pediatrician.
He went on to say he had phone interviews with two prospective physicians this week.
“We’re working as fast as we can to increase the number of doctors that we have in our community,” Leist told board members. “I think, as you guys know, physicians are not going to come to Harrison, Arkansas, and open a practice, hang up a shingle, unless we bring them.”
Still, he said he found an interesting phenomenon that some doctors who have worked in large medical systems are becoming interested in working in rural markets.
“I think that’s an interesting twist,” he said.
In reviewing financial reports, the board was informed that:
• Admissions were up 8.3% in July from both the previous month and the same month in 2018.
• Births were up from 38 in June to 52 in July, which represents a 36.8% increase from June and 40.5% from July 2018.
• Surgeries in July were down 4.4% from June and 14.9% from 2018.
• Clinic visits were up 2.6% from June, but down 19.9% from July 2018.
• Ambulance calls were down 1.2% from June and 10.8% from the previous July.
• Emergency room visits were up from 2,012 in June to 2,105 in July and 2,047 in July 2018.
• Salary expense per hour was down 1.7% from June, but up 0.4% from the same time a year ago.
• The percentage of overtime hours was at the same level of 4.1% in June, but down 5.8% from July 2018.
