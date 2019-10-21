North Arkansas Regional Medical Center asked Circuit Judge John Putman on Monday to dismiss the majority of a lawsuit filed by Dr. Robert Marcus Causey against the hospital.
Causey’s hospital privileges were suspended in December 2017, but he alleges the process actually was retaliation for him contracting with Washington Regional Medical Center in 2012 instead of NARMC.
But the hospital maintains a peer review process that allegedly led to suspension of Causey’s privileges wasn’t initiated until nearly five years had passed since Causey went to work for Washington Regional. In addition, other local doctors are employed by Washington Regional and have staff privileges at NARMC.
Causey filed suit against the hospital and president/CEO Vince Leist. Causey was represented Monday by John Everett of Farmington and Matthew Horan of Fort Smith, while Megan Hargraves and Benjamin Jackson of Little Rock represented Leist and NARMC.
Hargraves argued that Causey didn’t dispute that corrective action against him was required after a woman who underwent a Caesarian section delivery under his care developed excessive bleeding and had to be resuscitated.
She said Causey admitted to errors and that he would handle a similar situation differently in the future.
Hargraves maintained that corrective action was always about patient care and was undisputed. It wasn’t until Causey began to see the potential consequences that he “changed his tune” and alleged he was fired as retaliation, she said.
The NARMC Board of Directors didn’t terminate Causey’s hospital privileges, Hargraves said. Instead, Causey resigned those privileges voluntarily.
She went on to say that case law doesn’t allow for a judicial review of actions taken by a Peer Review Committee or other hospital entities regarding health care decisions. In addition, the hospital and Leist are protected by state and federal immunity to financial penalties because it was a patient care issue.
Horan, arguing for Causey, pointed to an affidavit in which the doctor said he resigned his privileges because the hospital board had imposed restrictions he couldn’t possibly meet.
For instance, the board required that a board-certified OB-GYN oversee Causey’s cases for six months. There are no such doctors in the area and the expense to hire one, which would be up to Causey, was prohibitive.
The board would also require Causey to admit 60 patients over a six-month probationary period. Ten of them had to be C-section patients and five would have to undergo a tubal ligation, Causey said in the affidavit.
“That’s a quota,” Horan told the judge, indicating that it would increase revenue, which he said the board is designed to do. Horan also said forced sterilization of women was “ethically troublesome.”
Putman asked Horan if the hospital board actually wanted Causey to perform tubal ligations on five women in six months. Horan said the probationary period would have continued until five were performed.
Horan continued by saying the issue of immunity didn’t apply because a disciplinary decision can’t go against state law or do anything that interferes with a doctor’s contract.
In rebuttal, Hargraves denied that the board set a quota for Causey or that the board was trying to increase revenue.
She maintained that the issue all along had been about patient care, which Causey had admitted to in court filings and at hearings.
Putman took Monday’s arguments under advisement and said he would issue a ruling as soon as possible.
The matter is set for jury trial in mid-January. Jackson told Putman that the judge’s ruling would dictate how the process of discovery, in which each side gives the other evidence to be used at trial, goes forward prior to trial.
