Vince Leist, CEO/president of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center told the Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday, May 20, that the hospital is once again safe for members of the community to visit the hospital and clinics.
“We are inviting the community to return to the clinics and hospital. Wear those face mask covers, keep the 6-foot distance. We need to work together to protect our community,” Leist said.
The directives on resuming elective procedures are in phase two and allow patient stays of 48 hours if needed. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) rating of I, II or III will be permitted.
“We are taking extra precautions to make sure the environment is clean and safe so we are at the point we believe it is safe for the community to return to the hospital and clinics to receive the health care they have missed. One of the critical things, there has been a significant drop in orders for vaccines that children require before reaching the age of 24 months. We need to make sure we take care of those kids. If these vaccine controlled diseases become prevalent in children, we are going to have another problem that compounds COVID-19.”
“As the state continues to open up, wear those face coverings and keep that six feet distance. Let’s make sure we are protecting ourselves and influence others to help protect our community,” Leist said.
Sammie Cribbs, vice president of clinical services & CNO added, “We need to continue to be diligent as we see a spike in cases in the state. As we start to expand services we need to be cautious in how we serve the community.”
Leist added, “So come back to the hospital and into the clinics to get those chronic conditions dealt with and the things people have put off. Now is the time.”
