North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is now offering a service to help patients connect with their provider without leaving home — patients can now be seen by their physician or nurse practitioner through telemedicine.
NARMC Now, powered by Zoom, will connect patients with an NARMC primary care provider straight from their smartphone or tablet. Patients will need a smart phone or tablet with camera and voice capabilities, a press release said.
“NARMC is proud to be able to meet the needs of our community,” NARMC CNO and COO Sammie Cribbs said. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have found creative ways to connect our patients to the care they need. NARMC Now is another way we can offer quality care to those in need.”
If you or a family member are exhibiting symptoms that would lead to a visit to your doctor, a telemedicine visit may be a better option. NARMC Now offers a visit with a local provider from the comfort of your home. Patients that need medication refills for chronic illnesses are also encouraged to utilize this telemedicine service.
Patients can contact their physician’s office throughout the week. If the office is closed, they will be routed to NARMC’s Clinic Call Center, which is open Monday through Friday. For urgent needs or to schedule a telehealth visit, call (870) 414-4750.
