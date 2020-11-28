Three COVID-19 vaccines have appeared on the horizon and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is preparing to deliver them once one or more of them arrive for distribution, first to frontline health care workers and then to the public. The first vaccines were announced by the drug companies Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, and then recently joined by one developed by the company AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford.
NARMC administrators gave a report to the hospital board of directors Tuesday afternoon on the current status of the hospital during the pandemic.
Sammie Cribbs, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, said the hospital opened its viral screening clinic March 17. Administration has been monitoring the testing’s positivity rates. As of last Friday, 5,504 tests had been administered at the clinic. For purpose of comparison, Cribbs looked at positivity rates since August when the rate was 14.2%. On Nov. 23 the positivity rate was 30.7%.
Looking more closely at the hospital’s overall positivity rates, pre-operations patients had a positivity rate of 0.88% in August and rose to 4.65% in November. Other tests administered in the hospital had a positivity rate of 5.7% in August. That positivity rate climbed to 21.4% in November. Overall, the positive rate per screening clinic, pre-op and hospital for August was 20.3%; September, 26%; October, 22.9% and November, 33.8%.
As COVID-19 cases increase throughout the community so have its affects, Cribbs said. For example, businesses have reached out asking how to maintain workforces and how to reduce spread.
“We have tried to be a resource for those people, to provide access to any information we have,” Cribbs said. The information that is out there is changing every day.
“Our most valuable resource and asset is our staff,” Cribbs said. Every precautionary step is being taken to keep the staff safe and healthy. This includes obtaining a wide variety of personal protection equipment, and following the recommendations and guidelines set by the Arkansas Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The hospital is also looking at different inpatient treatments. COVID-19 patients are 35% of the total admissions, Cribbs noted. Those patients are being treated aggressively with therapies such as convalescent plasma and Remdesivir.
It is also working collectively with FDA and ADH on the emergency administration to outpatients of monoclonal antibodies (laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses). The antibodies have been allocated to hospitals in limited quantities. NARMC is doing everything it can to acquire those doses, Cribbs said.
Most importantly, Cribbs said the hospital is following guidelines for the preparation of a vaccine administration.
“There are some interesting things that go with that as far as how we are going to store that, how the vaccine will be distributed across the state,” Cribbs said.
NARMC is working with ADH to be a point of distribution. That would allow the hospital to provide it to frontline staff and then to the community as guidelines are released.
One other thing happening is the connecting of recovered COVID-19 patients with the Community Blood Center. They can donate their plasma so it can be recycled into the community, Cribbs said.
CEO Vince Leist said there is an urgent need for more nurses in the state. Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to get nursing students licensed as soon as possible. There are plenty of beds for COVID-19 patients. There aren’t enough health care providers for COVID-19 patients, Leist explained to the board.
He referred to a media account from Colorado where the governor there has issued an executive order allowing hospitals to transfer patients without their consent. The hospitals there are reaching capacity, the report relates.
“This is a natural evolution in the series of levers that can be thrown so that hospitals can care for the patients that are coming to their front door,” Leist commented.
Leist said over the last two days he has been asked by state health officials for the number of health care providers that work for the hospital in anticipation of allocating vaccine. It has also been asked how many staffed beds the hospital has available. “I do think there is a building concern that the demand is going to outpace the available resources.”
He said he anticipates the hospital will receive another directive to shut down elective procedures, “which will be a third little poke in the nose.”
Leist emphasized that he and the administrative staff are working as hard as they can to stay in contact with state and federal officials. There is a weekly phone conversation with the Arkansas Hospital Association to stay up to date on health care regulation changes and how certain funds can be used, he said. Another weekly conversation is held jointly with the ADH, the hospital association and the governor’s office. Leist said he has also been invited to participate in weekly conversations with the larger hospitals in the Northwest District.
A lot of small hospitals are being left out of these communications, Leist told the board. Small hospitals may be where patients are sent so larger hospitals can care for patients who are critically ill.
“We have done everything we can do to respond to this (the pandemic),” Leist said. The doctors of the medical staff have been actively involved in assisting in developing the various protocols for allocating resources to patients who are critically ill and procedures to follow if the hospital becomes overwhelmed.
“I hope the community is as proud of them as we are. I think it’s wonderful that they pulled together to help. They are fine individuals who are trying to help the members of this community,” Leist told the board.
“Other than that, Mr. chairman, the lights are on and the doors are open,” Leist concluded and the monthly meeting was adjourned.
In other matters, the board:
• Received the financial and statistical report on the impact COVID-19 is having on the hospital financially as more patients are admitted having the virus and requiring more staff to care for them. The costs for supplies and personal protection equipment are rising. Meanwhile, fewer patients are coming to the hospital’s clinics and emergency room apparently out of fear of coming in contact with the virus. Medicare reimbursements are up 20% for patients regardless of the outcome, but these payments do not off-set the increased costs.
• Received the Finance Committee report from Ann Main. She noted that 401K and other benefit plans were reviewed and presented a list of capital expenditures for equipment, maintenance and repairs, and for a new ambulance.
• Heard the Professional Relations Committee report from Dan Bowers.
• Heard the Chief of Staff Report from Dr. Brian Linn.
• Heard the Physician Board Report from Dr. Ken Collins.
