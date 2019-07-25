Ken Pannell has accepted the position of chief financial officer for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and presented his first financial report to the board of directors on Tuesday, July 23.
Pannell most recently lead the financial team at West Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona. He led initiatives to identify expense savings and improve productivity performance. He has more than 30 years of experience as a CFO.
“We appreciate having Ken here. He’s been working very hard the last two weeks learning our market,” Vince Leist, NARMC president/CEO said. “He’s got his work cut out for him. We’ve got to continue to reduce our cost of operation and find better ways to buy things. We’ve always been committed to buy things from vendors in our city if they are equal to or less than the vendors outside. But you know we don’t have a store for pacemakers in town. We have to continue to support the payer mix we have by clearly understanding the contracts we have. This are just some of the things we must do to remain our financial livelihood. Of course, we must maintain the quality of care.”
Also during the meeting, Leist discussed the employee health plan. “If you recall we took our health plan and benefit structure to a new TPA (Third Party Administration). We only changed our benefit structure on July 1. We have had a few bumps in the road with the interpretation of the way it works. We changed our premiums a bit. We learned over time that we had the last TPA for so long, that our plan was being administered the way we wanted, but not necessarily being administered according to the plan document.
“We are back in the business of understanding the process of applying a discount to our own employees and understanding the way the plan pays our employee physician practices and the way it pays our doctors in the community who are in the same network,” Leist said. “We are also looking at how the plan works with providers who provide tertiary care outside our market and how that network is being managed. I’m looking at every claim that gets paid to make sure it’s being done right. We are having calls with our TPA and consultant of the health plan every week to make sure we are doing things right. Our discount went from 31 percent to 55 percent on tertiary care.
Leist told the board, “If you hear any noises about our health plan, we are working through some small issues that have popped up.”
In other news, Sherri Billings, chairman of the finance committee said, “We just have one item to bring before the board. A capital purchase request for 12 stackable wheelchairs at a cost of $19,232 funded by the Auxiliary.” The motion was approved.
Leist told the board during his report that he had a doctor visiting the area the first week of August.
“We are in the business of recruiting physicians — that’s part of our responsibility to this community. We have a family medicine/OB physician coming for a visit on Aug. 4-6. I think he would be a good fit and I have telephone interviews scheduled with five other physicians we need.
“We are getting a lot of bites on our interview process. I am pleased physicians are interested in coming here. We still need a non-invasive cardiologist,” Leist said. “Recruiting physicians is not cheap, but something we need to do as part of our commitment to this community.
“We have plenty of patients for them to see. We need about 10 more in the next five years. We are going to do our best to make that happen.
“Our hospital has to make the investment to get those doctors’ attention. It is not cheap. Physicians are not coming to Harrison unless we provide an opportunity for them to come and a place for them to work. It gets back to our obligation to the community. We need to build the infrastructure of this organization so people want to come here for their tests. I think it’s important we advertise the fact that we do what we do as well as anybody in the country. What we don’t do, we have the connections outside this market. I know how it works. I’ve had my work done here.”
