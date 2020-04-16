LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that a high priority for reopening Arkansas business is to concentrate on hospitals that are suffering financial hard times during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hospital officials have said that the temporary elimination of elective surgeries during the pandemic has taken away an important stream of revenue: Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements have been cut over the past several years and elective surgery patients with private insurance have helped make up the revenue hospitals have lost.
Hutchinson said he was scheduled to have a conference call with President Trump and governors from other states Thursday afternoon to discuss the way forward.
“So, I expect they will go over some of their ideas on what we need to do,” Hutchinson said. “And, of course, when you talk about opening up America, I don’t believe that we’ve closed down Arkansas, although we have hampered, as you can see in the unemployment claims, a number of businesses that have been hit hard with this. But I think we’re in good position as we look at whatever guidance and ideas that the White House has.”
Hutchinson said the state has received and processed about 150,000 claims for unemployment insurance benefits from March 4 though April 11.
With the possibility of commerce returning to Arkansas, Hutchinson was asked if he had goals for what needs to happen first.
“The first thing we look at is the challenge that so many of our hospitals have had and our clinics have had in putting off elective surgeries,” the governor said.
He said elective surgeries were discontinued because people were reluctant to go into that atmosphere with the possibility of COVID-19 patients being present, and to concentrate hospital resources on the coronavirus emergency.
But with hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients remaining consistently low in comparison to other states, there are plenty of idle hospitals at the moment.
“So, we want to get them back to doing the important healthcare delivery that is important in our communities,” Hutchinson said.
Still, he said he plans to meet Friday with the Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response before making any decisions about the next move. Members of that panel are:
• Dr. Nathaniel Smith – Secretary of ADH (Chair)
• Dr. Jose Romero – ADH Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS)/Arkansas Children’s Hospital
• Dr. Naveen Patil – ADH Medical Director for Infectious Disease
• Dr. Jennifer Dillaha – ADH State Epidemiologist
• Dr. Austin Porter – ADH Deputy Chief Science Officer and Assistant Professor at the UAMS College of Public Health
• Dr. Greg Bledsoe – Surgeon General of Arkansas
• Dr. Jerrilyn Jones – ADH Medical Director for Preparedness and Response and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at UAMS
• Dr. Sam Greenfield – ADH Medical Director for Family Health and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UAMS
The number of positive cases in Arkansas climbed by 51 to 1,620 Thursday afternoon. There were four more deaths, bringing the state total to 37.
Of that total, 85 patients were hospitalized Thursday, an increase of two over the previous 24 hours.
Secretary Smith said there were 21 patients on ventilators Thursday, which was five fewer than reported Wednesday.
