The Boone County Quorum Court will be asked next week to appropriate nearly $45,000 to Boone County Juvenile Services to pay for housing a juvenile male subject charged with murder, but as a juvenile.
Eric Christian, chief juvenile officer with Juvenile Services, told justices of the peace that even though they had appropriated money for a juvenile murder suspect charged as an adult, which isn’t covered by Juvenile Services, that suspect’s brother and another juvenile male are both charged with murder as juveniles.
Christian said the situation is that they are still juveniles and the prosecuting attorney has filed a petition under extended juvenile jurisdiction, they have to be evaluated at the state hospital to determine competency to stand trial.
About the same time the orders were entered for those evaluations, the state closed the hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They told us they didn’t know when they’d get the evaluations done,” Christian said.
But, one of the juveniles was evaluated Tuesday and the other is scheduled for next week. The hospital then has 30 days in which to submit a report to the court and the court has 30 days in which to hold a mandatory hearing on competency and fitness for trial to proceed or not, Christian said.
He said the cases are moving in the right direction, but depending on what the evaluations determine and what the juveniles’ attorneys do, there still might not be a trial until December.
Christian said the cost for housing the two juveniles since early in the year has been about $22,000, which is more than Juvenile Services spent on 25 other juveniles who have been detained during that same period.
He said the department tries to avoid detention if at all possible, but this is a special circumstance.
“When you have two juveniles who are accused of murdering members of their family, they have nowhere to go,” he said.
He went on to say it’s an unfortunate situation and he didn’t want to ask the county for more money, but even the judge doesn’t have authority to release the boys at this time.
So, Christian took the amount the department has spent and estimated the total cost for housing will be about $44,800 total.
JP Jim Harp, chair of the Budget Committee, asked Sheriff Tim Roberson if there is a chance the boy charged as an adult might eventually be charged as a juvenile.
Roberson said that boy was evaluated Tuesday and it will be some time before those results are back, but it will be up to the prosecutor to make that decision.
Christian said the boy’s attorney would also ask for a hearing to remand the case back to juvenile court.
JP David Thompson said the county didn’t have a choice but to fund Christian’s request, but the felt it would be better to take the money from reserves rather than the general fund.
Other members of the committee agreed and an ordinance appropriating the money will be presented to the full quorum court next week.
