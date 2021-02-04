Recently, city and county officials were given a fourth quarter economic development report provided by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. While the report was positive in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one area of concern for continued economic growth was the lack of available homes for would-be employees of new businesses and industries.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said during the recent Harrison City Council meetings that there is a need for homes, but at this time there are only 10 lots available on which to build new houses.
He said the area is in need of a new subdivision and for home builders.
While other players are needed to bring this about, Jackson said, so are incentives. He suggested that the city could reduce fees for various city permits to encourage the building of “spec” houses.
The city’s most expensive fees are for filing plats of 50 lot subdivisions. The planning and zoning fees average $104 per lot. Residential building permits cost $0.23 per square foot. The city does not require full construction plans for residential building permits.
The city also charges residential water and sewer tap fees. They vary according to inside the city limits or outside, and low and high usage.
Wade Phillips, chief operations officer for the city, gave council members a summary of fees and said this was for informational purposes only, “but we will want to start discussions on ways to incentivize residential construction in the coming months. The residential inventory in our market has reduced significantly in the last several months and we are quickly going to be in need of more residential development within the city and Boone County.”
