When Harrison City Council standing committees met last week, aldermen got some news that has the potential to save both Harrison and Boone County money and increase safety for everyone in the county.
Police Chief Chris Graddy announced the police department will be merging its dispatching operations with the Boone County 911 dispatching center located in the old Boone County Law Enforcement Center on East Prospect Avenue, which also houses the Office of Emergency Management.
He said the sheriff's office dispatchers are also moving into the 911 dispatch center. The Harrison Fire Department did so earlier as part of its efforts to improve the department's ISO insurance rating. By combining dispatching services county-wide into one location, efficiencies will be greatly improved.
There is a move nationally to fund 911 services via Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) of which there will be only one in each county, Graddy explained. Currently, there may be multiple PSAPs within the same exchange or one PSAP that may cover multiple exchanges.
A large room in the 911 building is being renovated to meet the needs of the added personnel and equipment. At this time, there are no plans to reduce the number of dispatchers, however, the number could be reduced over time through attrition.
There have been attempts in the past to create a central dispatch system, but the 911 dispatchers hadn’t been certified to use the Arkansas Crime Information Center’s system.
Officials have explained that a dispatcher must be ACIC certified to even see the computer screens displaying ACIC information. Without ACIC certification, 911 dispatchers can only answer those emergency calls and transfer the caller to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Those dispatchers currently handle calls for rural fire departments and now the Harrison Fire Department.
Sheriff Tim Roberson told the Daily Times that 911 dispatchers are scheduled to receive their ACIC certification in the near future, which would make the biggest hurdle in the effort actually moving the necessary equipment to the new location.
Graddy noted that by relocating dispatching to the 911 center, there would be no need to incorporate space for it into the proposed city public safety facility to be built on city property behind Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road.
The consolidation move would save about $200,000 in construction costs, Graddy said.
The city is proposing to use franchise fee receipts to fund the new public safety building, but Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert said an ordinance establishing the fund was not ready to present to the council at this time.
