A mutual aid agreement between Harrison and the county and other emergency service agencies in the area is being proposed to the Harrison City Council.
Police Chief Chris Graddy presented the proposal to the Public Safety Committee last Thursday night. He said he has been working on it since last year with Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson. They put together a draft of an ordinance which was given to city attorney Grant Ragland to review. He has given it his blessing, Graddy said, but council approval is needed. The agreement means any time the sheriff’s office needs help from the police department or the police department needs help from the sheriff’s office, the agencies will respond.
Recently the sheriff’s department needed manpower assistance at a demonstration activity at Zinc. People on social media questioned why city police were at Zinc, Graddy related. “Because the sheriff’s office needed help,” Graddy responded.
Graddy continued, “Sometimes I think people don't understand how many times has Bentonville Police Department been to Harrison to take care of our pipe bombs, no charge. Newton County has one of the best search and rescue teams in the state. They came and helped at the John and Amy Villines incident, no charge. Boone County comes every time we call. We have to be good neighbors, too.”
Council approval is needed to have mutual aid with other agencies, Graddy told the committee.
“I’m shocked there wasn't one already in place,” said council member Bill Boswell.
Committee chair Mary Jean Creager asked to send the request to the full council.
Council member Wayne Cone questioned the legalities involved such as having officers deputized to work outside the city.
Graddy said he used as models mutual aid agreements between the city of Whitehall and Jefferson County and Rogers Police Department and Benton County. It additionally identifies state statutes allowing officers to cross jurisdictional lines. He also said that the Association of Arkansas Counties approves of mutual aid agreements. Graddy said he is reaching out to the Arkansas Municipal League for advisement.
The committee approved moving the request forward.
Creager also called attention to an appeal she received in the mail from an organization seeking donations for volunteer fire departments. She said she did some research and learned that no local fire departments have received funds from this organization. She recommended donations be given to local fire departments directly.
