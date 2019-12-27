Christmas celebrations are sometimes marred by domestic disturbances and the like, but a Harrison Police daily log shows only minimal activity for officers and one arrest for DWI.
Officers were given some of the normal calls, such as for dogs running loose, illegal dumping and possible drunken drivers, but none of them turned into arrests.
They also answered a couple of welfare requests
Branson, Missouri, Police reported recovering a license plate reported stolen out of Harrison and that information as passed on to investigating detectives.
A woman called Wednesday afternoon to report her neighbors on East Frick had assaulted her husband. An officer responded and filed a formal complaint, but he also issued the parties citations to appear in court to let the court sort out the issues.
An officer on a traffic stop that afternoon arrested a 26-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,177.50 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and records showed he was still incarcerated Thursday afternoon.
But about 8:45 p.m., man called via 911 to report he drove up on a wreck on Rock Springs Road.
The caller said the passenger had injuries and was outside the vehicle, but the driver left on foot on Speer Drive.
An officer located the 22-year-old male driver and arrested him for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, careless driving with accident, failure to report accident with injuries and no Arkansas driver’s license with bond set at $10,000.
He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration and records show he was still being held Thursday afternoon.
