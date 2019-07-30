A contract with Humbled Hearts will allow the city to give the volunteer community outreach organization $7,000 to help it with funding to obtain a recovery, support, educational, outreach and community resource center. Humbled Hearts wants to be able to assist people get their lives back together, reduce the crime rate in Harrison through rehabilitation services and to refer them to other contacts and resources based on individual need assessments.
The organization is seeking $14,000 and the Finance Committee agreed in theory to help with half that amount. The questions were whether it was legal to contribute and from where the money would come.
City officials learned it would be legal if the organization is offering a contracted service to the city. Humbled Hearts has offered a contract, doing business as The Arise Program. Under the contract the community service provider will be engaged to provide citizens in the community a chance to recover from drug and alcohol addiction and to become productive members of society.
The money to help pay for these services will come from the city's reserve account. It will be allocated to the budget's Community Development account from where it will be appropriated to the organization meeting guidelines set by the state office of Legislative Audit.
The contract was unanimously approved by the Harrison City Council during its regular meeting Thursday night, July 25.
In another piece of business, the city council approved an ordinance to contribute funding to the Boone County District Court Probation Office to keep it afloat until an additional fee is added to fines levied by the court.
The city will appropriate $10,000, matching the same amount appropriated by the Boone County Quorum Court.
The district court probation officers have had no sources of funding other than the $35 fee collected from probationers, which is declining. It was brought to the attention of quorum court members and city council members that the employees have been buying tires and fuel for their official vehicles and that one employee voluntarily reduced her salary so that the department could continue to monitor 1,200 probationers.
