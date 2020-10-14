Three search warrants executed early Wednesday morning at three residences on Primrose Lane south of Harrison led to some arrests and what Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson estimated to be hundreds of pounds of marijuana from one house.
Roberson said his department, the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force and Harrison Police Department worked together on the warrant execution.
BCSO Captain Bob King said investigators developed information about the presence of marijuana at the location off Highway 43 South in order to obtain the warrant.
Roberson said the marijuana hadn’t been officially weighed by press time, but he used a past experience to make an estimate.
He recalled a time when Missouri Highway Patrol would place signs along Interstate 44 in Phelps County, Missouri, warning that a drug compliance checkpoint was a short distance up the highway.
The signs would be placed near an exit that didn’t have a true outlet for big rigs and that’s where the checkpoint actually was located.
Roberson said he was able to be involved in one of those checkpoints one day. He said officers there seized 324 pounds of marijuana and he estimated at least that much was taken from the house.
The HPD took a utility truck to the residence, but Roberson said it was to haul the confiscated weed back to the sheriff’s office as evidence.
Roberson also said two male subjects were taken into custody at the time, but they were still being interviewed a press time and detectives were still trying to determine what charges they might face.
The sheriff said it appeared the house wasn’t being occupied at the time and could have been used for storing the marijuana. The suspects were arrested at a different house.
