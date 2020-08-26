LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that Hurricane Laura is expected to make a weather visit and Arkansans need to be prepared.
Hutchinson said Wednesday afternoon that the remnants of the hurricane were expected to impact Arkansas within the next 24 hours with flooding and sustained high winds that can take down trees and power lines.
With that in mind, Hutchinson said he has issued a declaration of emergency and allocated $250,000 of the state’s emergency funds for preparation.
Search and rescue teams have been alerted to standby status and the emergency operations center, which was activated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been beefed up with more personnel and particular focus on the southern part of the state.
Hutchinson said he talked to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and offered assistance should it be needed.
The governor encouraged Arkansans to pay attention to the weather to keep up with current conditions and how the hurricane’s path might change after it hits the Gulf Coast.
“This could be where it actually enters the state of Arkansas as a tropical storm,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said barricades are put across flooded roadways for a reason, so don’t drive around them.
Arkansas Department of Emergency Management director A.J. Gary said Arkansas has been in touch with FEMA, which is sending an emergency management team to help if needed.
Gary said ADEM and the National Weather Service held a weather briefing Tuesday with all emergency managers across the state to coordinate emergency response.
He went on to say that even though search and rescue teams are on alert, sustained high winds could delay their response.
Entergy Arkansas on Wednesday notified customers that extended outages are possible and that crews are ready to respond as soon as safely possible.
“Restoration times may also be extended due to COVID19 safety measures,” the notification said.
