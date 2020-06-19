LITTLE ROCK — With a record number of COVID-19 cases announced Friday — about 700 over the previous 24 hours — state officials are issuing guidance about face coverings in public: Wear them.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement Friday afternoon. He said it was not a directive, which is a law, but guidance as has been issued for people attending churches.
When asked why the state didn’t just simply issue the directive to wear masks, Hutchinson said his experience with Arkansans is that they will do the right thing if given the information.
According to Hutchinson, masks should be worn in all indoor settings where you are exposed to non-household members and physical distancing of six feet or more cannot be assured
Masks should be worn at all outdoor settings where you are exposed to non-household members, unless there is six feet or more space to practice physical distancing.
Cloth face coverings have been shown to be sufficient for the general public and effective in preventing transmission, Hutchinson said.
Face coverings should cover both the mouth and nose to be effective.
Hutchinson said studies have shown that if a majority of people are wearing face coverings in public, the rate of transmission lowers.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith put it another way.
“The mask I wear protects you. The mask you wear protects me. When we all wear them together, we protect each other,” Smith said.
