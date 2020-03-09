YELLVILLE — Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said a 61-year-old Yellville man faces numerous charges after authorities found he had stolen the identity of a deceased child.
Evans said his department and federal agents from the Office of the Inspector General Social Security Administration initiated an investigation in early February concerning the fraudulent use of a deceased child’s identity by Kenny Don Fagan, also known as Joseph Page Todd.
According to a statement, investigators were contacted by the Oklahoma Department of Health’s Vital Records Department and advised that they were contacted by Kenny Don Fagan in an attempt to obtain a birth certificate. After a records search, it was discovered that the identifying information provided belonged to a child that was born on April 25, 1949, but died on May 12, 1949.
Todd came to this area in 1995 and has lived under the identity of Kenny Fagan ever since. During his time as Fagan, he has purchased property and vehicles, and even drew a Social Security check under the child’s identity, Evans said.
Todd faces charges of six counts of second-degree forgery, four counts of financial identity fraud, and one count of perjury, as well as two counts of non-financial identity fraud and six counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, records show.
Todd was incarcerated Monday in the Marion County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond, Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.