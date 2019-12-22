JASPER — Imagine every child being able to read at grade level. That is something local public school officials want to become a reality for their elementary school students. But recent test scores are showing that many of them are unable to read at the third grade level.
Ken Savells of the Arkansas Imagination Library Advisory Council and Boone County Imagination Library said there is a tool that may improve student's reading proficiency. He made a presentation to a small group of Newton County education, government and business leaders meeting at the Anstaff Bank building in Jasper earlier this month.
Savells said he and his wife, Melanie, who also attended the meeting, believe education is a key to keeping future generations of people off welfare, and the Imagination Library promotes reading and education to children as soon as they are born. They helped to organize the Boone County Imagination Library in 2014. "We are now shipping 1,200 books per month to preschool children in Boone County. We're the second largest school district in Boone County," he joked.
Savells said he spoke to some people in Newton County about initiating the program and saw they were interested, but just need some help to get it started.
Actually, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has already been introduced in the Mt. Judea area. Bertie Wells, a retired school librarian, set up the program for that area in 2012.
To expand the program county-wide, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation is needed to be set up for it, or the program could be added to a qualified non-profit already existing in the county. The role of that organization will be to enroll children at every opportunity and to raise money to cover the cost of the books which is about $2.10 per book per month. That covers the cost of the book and third-class postage.
Dolly Parton's program is built to provide age-appropriate books to every child from birth to age five. That's a book a month, or 60 books they would receive by the time they reached five years of age. The first book that a child gets regardless of their age at the time they are enrolled is always "The Little Engine that Could," Savells said.
He pointed to studies that show that most children who are read to and begin reading early are most likely reading at the third-grade level when they arrive in the third grade.
Attending the meeting were Deer/Mt. Judea School District Superintendent Andrew Curry and Melissa King, the school district's curriculum, federal programs and testing coordinator; Jasper School District Superintendent Jeff Cantrell and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel; Boone County Library director Kenya Windel and Jasper Mayor Jan Larson, among other local business leaders.
Brooke Ivy Bridges, affiliate resource director for the Arkansas Imagination Library, said the Boone County program is reaching 84% of children aged birth to 5 in Boone County. She also cited Wells for leading the way in Newton County. There are 32 children enrolled there currently, about 9% of the 0-5 age population of the county.
The program total annual costs is based on $2.10 per book. That's just pennies over $25 a year. Without the program that cost would be $18.35 per book and for a year it would cost around $220.
Bridges said if the county could raise $2,800 that would be adequate for the first year of the program, based on serving 224 children. That's about 60% of the number of children eligible based on 2018 data.
Enrollment forms ask only for the child's name and a mailing address. There are no questions asking for private information or Social Security numbers. If this is pointed out maybe the other 40% of the eligible children in Newton County will be enrolled, Savells said.
The exciting news is that the Arkansas Department of Education will be receiving funding from the federal department of education of which $1 million is being turned back to the Arkansas Imagination Library to be used as matching funds, Bridges said. Savells said the cost to the county could be cut by as much as half. Bridges said under the grant the program would receive $1 million yearly for five years. All of it goes to books for children, she emphasized. More information will be revealed at a meeting Jan. 6 at the state education department.
Bridges said she thinks if the county can meet funding for the first year that would be prudent, knowing likely that the matching funds would start to kick in sometime during the year.
We have to enroll the kids and cover the cost of $25 a year per child, Savells said. Dolly Parton does everything else including shipping the books.
Windel said the Newton County Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization and she would present the proposal of taking the program under its tax-exempt status to its board members at their next meeting. She said the organization members may not be willing or able to conduct additional fundraisers for the program, but she is aware that the membership supports the program.
Curry looked at Cantrell across the table and proposed Deer/Mt. Judea would put up half of the $2,800 first year cost if Jasper agreed to pick up the other half.
"That's phenomenal," said Bridges. "No pressure."
Cantrell answered in the affirmative.
"This is the best answer I've seen yet. Education, and frankly, having them (students) ready when they get to you guys instead of being so far behind already. We got to get America on top of this, and this program started by Dolly really, really helps," Savells said.
