Rotarians were recently treated to a special edition of “Imagination Library in the Park. ”Ken Savells, Imagination Library’s Boone County coordinator, invited board member Addie Jones to read a book for the special crowd.
When he explained to Jones that the attention span of the Rotarians would be very similar to the kids at the park, everyone laughed. The summer series was set for Thursday nights from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. during June and July. The children heard a story and received a free cookie provided by Neighbor’s Mill each week. The event was also an opportunity to make sure children were signed up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program for Boone County.
The Rotary ‘children’ sang “If You’re Happy and You Know it” and “Old McDonald had a Farm,” along with Savells and his guitar before Jones, a Harrison High School junior, read “If You Take a Mouse to School.”
Jones said, “I was honored to be asked to be on the board of Boone County Imagination Library. This organization actually inspired me to create my own reading program several years ago, so I am happy to help in whatever way I can.”
Jones also has a reading program called Bright Beginnings — Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader, where she has given away 3,500 new books to children in every state and 10 countries during the past five years.
The Boone County Imagination Library is an affiliate of the national organization founded by the Dolly Parton Foundation.
Savells and his wife, Melanie, became involved in 2013 and the first two books went out in 2014 to children who had relocated into Boone County due to their parents’ jobs at FedEx moving the family here.
He shared how the two of them had been guided by God to turn to a PBS channel where Dolly Parton was talking about the program. “We had recently heard a speaker in the Obama administration say 50% of Arkansans would soon be on assistance programs. We looked at each other and thought ‘what can we do?’”
“We got interested and realized education is the answer to many problems,” Savells said. “Getting books into the hands of children is so important for them to be reading on grade level by the third grade. Of course our goal is to have them above grade level.”
They set up a 501(c)3 for the organization and began fundraising. “We are so blessed in our community to have organizations like Rotary and others who support programs like this. Right now the program is currently enjoying the benefits of some matching funds from the Arkansas Imagination Library which received a 50% matching grant from the Department of Education.”
The national program will expand to a bilingual program soon. The program enrolls children from birth to age five to receive an age appropriate book each month addressed to that child. There are no restrictions based on who can receive books. Anyone can sign up for a child to receive the books. Visit imaginationlibrary.com to sign up a child for the free service.
The Dolly Parton Foundation covers the cost of the computer systems, book selections and warehousing the books.
The Boone County Imagination Library contributes about $2,500 to $3,000 a month to the program for the 1,259 children being serviced from this area.
The board is always looking for more children to sign up. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down some progress this year, because of the limitations of guests into preschools, schools and hospitals.
“A few counties in Arkansas are at 100% and we are sitting at 95%. “Washington and Benton counties are the two poorest participating counties in the state. But they don’t have a group pushing it. We are very blessed. Our board members are great and represent all the area schools,” he said.
The question was asked if Newton County had started their program. “Newton County is doing great. Their enrollment numbers are good. Several superintendents are very supportive of the program.”
The year 2020 was the second for the summer reading series. The board decided against the idea this year during August because of the heat and the dates interfered too much with back to school activities. “We probably could have had it through August this year,” Saville said.
Savells said kids love to get mail with their name on it. He calls it “grandkid bait.”
“You can have the books mailed to your house, and then it gets you a visit from the grandkids to pick up their books. Of course they can also be mailed directly to the child. If there isn’t a program in their community the books can be mailed to you and you can send them to the child.”
Savells said anyone can go online and sign up a child. There are no parameters for family income, gender or race. “We’ve lost out on some grant money because we don’t care about those things and don’t keep track of them.”
Savells said when children move, the books get returned to the post office and board members routinely go pick them up and recycle them to other children. “We were able to give away 100 books last year to children waiting to have their picture taken with Santa at the hospital.”
Rotary chairman Franklin Harp said after the program that his kids, now ages 8, 6 and 3, have been in the program and it’s really been a blessing to their family. “Both of our boys have aged out now, but our daughter loves to get her books,” Harp said. “I saw Dolly Parton on a talk show and instead of promoting her latest project, she talked the most about the Imagination Library. She is very closely involved with the foundation.”
“You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children,” Dolly Parton said.
