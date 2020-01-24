The Industrial Alliance, a group of educators and industry leaders, met Wednesday morning at North Arkansas College and college president Dr. Randy Esters said it was time to start over.
“For several reasons we haven’t been able to meet lately, and this is a reboot to get us started again and maybe make a few changes to improve the Industrial Alliance,” Esters said.
The Industrial Alliance began with the college asking industry leaders, “What training do we need to provide to meet your staffing needs?”
The close partnership between Harrison Public Schools and Northark has worked well to prepare students for manufacturing jobs. The spotlight has allowed the public to see that manufacturing today is not the same as it was 20-30 years ago. Students can begin at an entry level of $13 or more an hour and quickly advance in area companies.
Esters enumerated some of what the college is doing to help fill the workforce needs. “We have been involved with several efforts and publications such as the WIN (Workforce Initiative Network), NextPros, an Arkansas Guide to Life After High School and Blueprint – An Arkansas Times Guide to Career Education.” He provided copies to attendees of the magazines which are issued annually to high school students to inform them of career options.
Esters pointed out that Northark has placed a focus on internships. “Today, we have 44 interns and I believe that Mary Beth Hatch is placing more interns today. She is a real go getter. We currently have about 20 partner sites that want interns and that is growing daily too.” Esters said.
He mentioned the Turf Management program that will go before the Arkansas Department of Higher Education for approval Jan. 31. “It was requested by several to teach people how to manage turf for golf courses, baseball fields, etc. We are the only community college in the state with this program, so we should get some state-wide and regional interest.”
Robotic Camps, Manufacturing Days and FANUC training are other activities the college has hosted. “We also have the Be Pro Be Proud simulator coming this spring and it will spend a full day on area high school campuses” Esters said. “This is a big investment from the college, but we know it will help young adults make career decisions, so it is well worth it. A lot of students get great hands-on experiences and we are looking forward to that.”
The five greatest needs identified by the group early on were discussed as guiding activities and goals. Soft skills, public perception, training, regulations and compliance, and quality of employees were listed as areas of concentration.
“So how would you like to see this group proceed?” Esters asked. “Is there more we can do together?”
Harrison School Superintendent Dr Stewart Pratt said, “It is a pipeline of recruiting from K-12. But we need clarity of your needs and people in education need to let you know what we can do. This group provides a platform for direct dialog among industry and educators.”
Josh Barrett, owner of Barrett Plastics, said, “This group is a great vehicle to have our needs discussed and have the college facilitate.”
After some discussion, the group was decided that more input was needed from all members of the Alliance. “We will email take-aways for this morning’s meeting, get input then make the major decisions about moving forward.” Esters said. “We want our workforce efforts to be industry driven so the voice of industry leaders is vitally important to what we do, what Dr. Pratt does and what the OUR Co-op does. I am not sure if all of these entities have ever pulled together the way we do now. It is an exciting time to be in this community.”
Contact Esters at (870) 743-3000 for more information or to be included for meeting announcements.
