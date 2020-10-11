Members of the Resources and Policy Committee of the Harrison City Council voted 3 to 2 to forward a resolution on to the full city council, but committee members want some input from local state legislators.
City Council member Chris Head introduced a resolution during committee meetings Thursday night that would declare freedom from state-issued directives during the COVID-19 emergency.
Head provided a draft of a resolution to be presented to the Jonesboro City Council. (Jonesboro city officials said the resolution has not been presented to the city council there and had not been put on an agenda for the council or any standing committees there to discuss as of last week.)
The resolution states that the city has elected officials and has demonstrated the ability to lead in trying times and in difficult circumstances by hearing from experts, business leaders and citizens.
It states the city has created a civil environment, a successful economic environment and diversity of industries, and local businesses “have demonstrated tremendous courage, perseverance, restraint” and outstanding decision-making capabilities.
The citizens and businesses have suffered and continue to suffer undue damage and harm resulting from the diminishment of personal responsibility and the freedom to engage in commerce and live due to the excessive and inconsistent state control over governments, businesses and schools, the resolution states. Those damages are a result of continued extension of a state of emergency in the state.
It goes on the say that the city supports and strongly encourages an end to the inconsistent, harmful and damaging directives issued by the state since March of this year.
“We now implore the Governor of the State of Arkansas to restore a Representative Government of the people, by the people, and for the people by ending the practice of perpetually extending the state of emergency without direct legislative involvement and returning governing authority back to local and state elected officials,” the resolution concludes.
Head introduced the resolution Thursday night first by quoting founding fathers Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, contributors to the “Declaration of Independence.”
“We’re six months deep into 14 days of flattening the curve,” Head said. He was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas and how Gov. Asa Hutchinson has taken emergency executive actions regarding how the state is responding to it.
“The governor, one man, has been running everything at the discretion of an unelected official,” Head said. That would be state Health Secretary Dr. José R. Romero. Head said the legislators should be allowed to do their job.
Council member Mitch Magness said the emergency declaration is tied to CARES Act funding. If it is terminated the funding goes away, he said.
Legislators aren’t due to be in session until next January. Executive Committee members of the House and Senate are meeting regularly, said committee chairman Bill Boswell. The governor can call the legislators into special session, but it is limited to one issue.
Head says there are legislators who feel a special session should be convened.
In September, 18 Republican lawmakers filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions, even as the state reported one of its highest one-day increases in virus cases and deaths. The group of lawmakers asked a judge to rule that the Health Department’s directives issued since the pandemic began are invalid. They argue the orders require legislative approval.
Hutchinson, a Republican, said it’s unrealistic to delay health guidelines for weeks as they go through legislative review in the middle of an emergency.
"What do the legislators from our neck of the woods say?" Boswell asked.
Head said neither state Rep. Ron McNair nor state Sen. Scott Flippo have made public their opinions. Committee members said they would want to hear from them.
Neither are they among the plaintiffs in the suit. The nearest official to Harrison is Rep. Nelda Speaks of Mountain Home.
Several names appearing on the suit are from Jonesboro, including Rep./Sen.-elect Dan Sullivan, Rep. Brandt Smith and citizens Iris Stevens and James David Haigler.
Voting in favor of sending the resolution on to the full council were Head, Heath Kirkpatrick and Wayne Cone. Magness and Joel Williams voted no. Boswell would have voted to break a tie.
