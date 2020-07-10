The Harrison Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Department has moved into a set of offices at Crockett Tower.
The department took over inspection services from Public Works and administering other parts of city business, including city business licenses, earlier this year. That has increased public traffic to the fire station that was not designed to house offices for those purposes, Fire Chief Marc Lowery told council members.
People wanting to conduct business for those services have to navigate a steep staircase to get to offices that do exist on the upper floor of the building. Most of that space is residential space for firefighters while they are on duty.
Plans for new offices are contained in the plans for the city’s proposed public safety building to be built behind Fire Station 2, but until then the fire chief began looking at rental properties. He said office space is available at the Saville Building just off the square on East Rush Avenue.
Lowery told the Harrison Finance Committee on Thursday night that the cost would be about $750 a month or about $8,000 for the rest of the year. The department would utilize five offices.
Council members agreed that the cost would mitigate any unforeseen accidents should someone fall down the fire station stairs.
When the council voted in June to release those necessary funds, Lowery told council members that the department had been offered a larger space at Crockett Tower for the same price. Firefighters began moving in Tuesday.
Community Risk Reduction Department Chief Clint Nichols said the offices will be available by appointment only. They still have a daytime office manager at Fire Station 1 for questions and most procedures.
Nichols said they plan to install a logo decal on the window of the new offices to make them easily identifiable.
He said Bryan Elliott, a Harrison High School graduate who is now art director at Local Press & Design in Springfield, Missouri, designed the logo and donated the work to the fire department.
