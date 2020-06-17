Citing overcrowding and safety issues at Fire Station Number One next to City Hall, Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery would like to move some offices related to inspection services into rental space downtown.
The fire department recently took over inspection services from Public Works and administering other parts of city business including city business licenses earlier this year. That has increase public traffic to the fire station that was not designed to house offices for those purposes.
People wanting to conduct business for those services have to navigate a steep staircase to get to offices that do exist on the upper floor of the building. Most of that space is residential space for firefighters while they are on duty.
Plans for new offices are contained in the plans for the city's proposed public safety building to be built behind Fire Station 2, but until then the fire chief began looking at rental properties. He said office space is available at the Saville Building just off the square on East Rush Avenue.
Lowery told the Harrison Finance Committee on Thursday night that the cost would be about $750 a month or about $8,000 for the rest of the year. The department would utilize five offices.
Council members agreed that the cost would mitigate any unforeseen accidents should someone fall down the fire station stairs.
The committee forwarded the request to the full council at its regular meeting set for June 25.
