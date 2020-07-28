LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is proposing millions of dollars to help rural school students gain access to high-speed internet access.
Hutchinson plans to use $10 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, a part of the federal CARES Act, fund for the effort.
The governor said many legislators and school personnel from around the state have emphasized the importance of internet access in those rural parts of the state as school is set to begin and there is the possibility of having to pivot from on-site instruction to virtual learning.
Hutchinson said funding will provide about 20,000 devices with up to 24 months of high-speed unlimited data for students where such access isn’t available.
The state will work with contracted vendors such as AT&T and T Mobile, and possibly a potential third vendor, to provide access points and data. School districts will choose the vendor they use and the vendors signed up have agreed to offer the same price structure for districts if they plan to expand beyond what state funding will cover.
“All of this will be free of cost to the families and to the students,” Hutchinson said.
The service will be allocated to districts based on their per student population. Students will take the devices home with them. The devices require access to a cellular phone signal, so there will still be gaps in the system depending on cell phone service across the state.
“This is a game changer,” Sally Bennett, superintendent of Rivercrest Schools in the northeast part of the state near Wilson, told Hutchinson during a press briefing Monday.
Bennett said school districts are busy refining their re-entry plans in order to bring students safely back to on-site instruction where students can be best served and their needs met.
“However,” she said, “part of our planning process entails providing for off-site instruction, and that has been our challenge, particularly in the rural setting.”
Bennett said her school district covers 371 square miles and internet access in homes has been a struggle.
“The digital divide is real and it is deep, and we have equipped buses with access points, we have talked to our providers, we have extended Wi-Fi access to our parking lots,” Bennett said. “But what has been announced today is monumental. It’s truly going to make a difference for equity and access in our communities. For the first time since March, I don’t think that light at the end of the tunnel is a train.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.