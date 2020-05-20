A split Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board voted Tuesday to formally contract with former district director Bill Lord for three months to manage the district until a permanent new director is hired.
The board voted last week to terminate the management contract with Via Recyclables. Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, also chairman of the board, introduced Lord as a potential replacement, but the board voted to meet again this week to formalize a contractual agreement.
The contract names Lord as a consultant at $5,000 a month plus expenses, the same agreement as with Via.
His duties will include managing daily business of the board, as well as advertising for applicants for a new director. He will review those applicants, then, along with the board chairman, submit three or four applicants for the board to interview.
Lord told the board his main job is to find a new director.
“In fact,” Lord said, “I’ve already started talking to some people about it.”
Woehl said he had already received one resumé and he understood that Lord had one as well.
Lord said the search for a new director could be difficult given the financial and legal condition of the district.
“You’re in a really tough place,” Lord told board members. “It’s going to be difficult to find a new director that wants to step into that.”
The district has been in receivership for about three years as a result of the board defaulting on revenue bonds sold to finance the 2005 purchase of NABORS landfill in Baxter County.
Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece was appointed by Pulaski Circuit Judge Tim Fox as receiver to create a plan for the district to repay bondholders for that debt, as well as to repay the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for money it spent to permanently close the landfill.
That resulted in the $18 fee levied on residential and business property taxes in the six counties that comprised the district at the time. Lawsuits challenging that fee were filed in all six counties and judges in five of those cases have ruled the fee unconstitutional. Those decisions are under appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Lord said he didn’t intend to get too far into that litigation unless absolutely necessary. Lord worked for the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District when it managed the solid waste district for the board, which also included the board’s purchase of the landfill. The board cut ties with NWAEDD in 2009.
Lord told the board he still has some ties to the solid waste industry. He plans to advertise in local, state and regional sources for resumés and leave the period open for about 30 days. He said the board could anticipate having a new director hired within 60 days.
On a roll call vote to execute the contract, Woehl, Marion County Judge John Massey, Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, and Chuck Seaton, serving as proxy for Searcy County Judge Jim Harness voted in favor, while Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams and Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim voted against it.
