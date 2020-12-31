BELLEFONTE — Just as the old year must end, you sometimes have to say goodbye to an old friend, even if it’s 150 years old or more.
JoAn Rider recently had what might have been one of the oldest red oak trees in Boone County removed from her yard, but the time had come.
JoAn said she has lived in her house at Bellefonte for 47 years. The red oak tree was massive when she moved in and it only got larger. But the years weren’t always kind.
“It’s the only tree in this whole yard that I haven’t planted,” she said. “Lighting struck the top out of it once. The ice storm got one or two big limbs.” One of those limbs even damaged her roof.
She said she knew it was dead on the inside and it needed to come down before it came down on her house.
She called Villines Tree Service to have them take the tree down. It was better than 65 feet tall and had to be cut from the top down.
But she also contacted Chris Wyatt with the state Forestry Commission and he wanted to check the tree out to see how old it might be.
Wyatt agreed it was a large tree, even for the red oak family. He said most red oaks don’t grow that tall in the open. If they are competing for sunlight with other trees, the height would be more understandable.
Wyatt said the center of the tree would most likely be hollow. Counting the rings on the inside would be impossible. But he brought a boring device he said he would remove a core from the trunk and the age could be fairly accurately estimated.
He measured the tree at 47 inches in diameter. By drilling a few inches into the trunk, he counted rings and made the calculations to estimate it was about 150 years old, 200 years at the most.
“That’s definitely an old one,” Wyatt said.
“If it could talk, it would tell a whole bunch of tales,” JoAn said.
