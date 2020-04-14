Harrison City Council committees met via Facebook Live Thursday night to review a long agenda of items pending full council approval. But in light of the COVID-19 protocols restricting the size of assemblies and limiting public participation in its meetings, many of those business items are being tabled until the council and the public can gather again in chambers at city hall.
Also, with city employees self-distancing or working from home, large projects requiring a lot of manpower have been shelved allowing some related matters to be set aside.
For instance, water line projects that had been scheduled for Union Road, Davis Drive and Troy Street and a second project at West Prospect Avenue and Olive Street, will have to be rescheduled.
The Crooked Creek Study that was approved by the council and will require a $10,000 appropriation may also be delayed. Council members do not know what effect the pandemic has had on the Nature Conservancy which will perform the study. Information about its status may be gained by the time the council meets in two weeks, so maybe that appropriation can be approved.
There is a need for an additional pump for the main lift station used by the wastewater treatment plant. That request will go to the council along with an ordinance calling for a bid waiver since the pump will be purchased from the manufacturer. The ordinance will need to be read one time and it will have an emergency clause attached.
A budget amendment calling for $50,000 to the police department's budget that will allow computer upgrades got the go-ahead.
Another ordinance given the green light to proceed to full council would establish a screening requirement for existing salvage yards or similar operations within the corporate limits of the city. The ordinance does not grandfather existing operations and establishes a two-year compliance schedule for salvage yards existing at the time the ordinance is adopted.
The ordinance calls for areas within 100 feet of any highway or city street to be screened by a solid wall or fence at least eight feet high so located as to prevent visibility from any highway or city street. The fence cannot be used for advertising signs, but may contain an identification sign not to exceed 10 square feet.
The revised business license ordinance was tabled until May.
Old business that will continue to be tabled until meetings can resume being held in chambers with the public present include:
• A public hearing for the Arvest /City Hall alley abandonment.
• Alley right of way dedication
• Request to remove barricades at Grandview Avenue and Crestview Avenue.
• Consideration of a contract for drug disposal with Stat-Medicament Disposal Corp.
• A resolution concerning the condemnation of a structure at 509 South Hickory Street.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said Bob Largent, CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, has offered to prepare for the council quarterly economic development reports.
The mayor also spoke about the city's personal distancing campaign during the ongoing pandemic. The public is urged to keep a six-foot distance between persons in public areas. Sign companies have agreed to participate in the campaign to advertise the message.
Jackson repeated information Gov. Asa Hutchinson related during his daily press conference Thursday noting that Arkansas' hospitalizations per capita of 100,000 persons was the lowest of about a dozen southeastern states in the country.
Jackson also advised residents to wear masks covering the nose and mouth when in public. Many individuals, including council member Linda DeWald, are making cloth masks for their own use and giving them to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.