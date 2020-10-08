The new 44-bed addition to the Boone County Jail is budgeted to cost about $1.5 million, but that’s just for construction. Add to that the additional one time and monthly costs to outfit it, the added employees and the higher inmate population, and you are looking at over $23,000 to start.
Boone County Quorum Court’s committee meetings were held Tuesday evening at the county Office of Emergency Management building. Law Enforcement Committee chairman Bryan Snavely gave an update on the jail project, saying it was at 69% of budget. Snavely said the architect will soon make his final inspection of the work. Less than 1% of expenditures have been used for change orders, Snavely noted, and little, if any, money has been used from the project’s contingency fund.
That’s not to say the county will not have other uses for any money saved.
Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson attended the meeting and brought with him estimates of the extra costs that will come with the addition. That includes his request for four additional jailers.
He broke the costs into one-time costs and the monthly costs for housing up to 44 new inmates.
One-time expenditures included items for:
• Inmate living: Mattresses, blankets, sheets, fitted sheets and towels — $3,650.
• Inmate eating: Trays, cups, spoons/forks — $1,317.50.
• Inmate clothing: Shirts, pants, shoes and property bags — $2,900.
• Building needs: shower curtains, shower mats, two televisions, trash cans and miscellaneous items — $1,026.
* Per employee: Three uniforms, a pair of boots, a radio, pepper spray, jacket, hat and evaluation, $610 per person, four persons, $2,440.
* Inmate restraints: Handcuffs, 20 at $40 each, total $800; belts, 20 at $45 each, total $900, total both, $1,700.
TOTAL one-time cost — $13,033.50.
Monthly additional expenditures include:
• Hygiene products for 44 inmates for a week: Toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, toilet paper and other personal supplies, $217.80 weekly and $871.20 monthly.
• Meals: 44 inmates, three meals a day, at $2.58 each, $113.52 daily and $3,405.60 monthly.
• Utilities: Cost per month for the jail addition only: Medical, $4,909.96; electricity, $656.55; natural gas, $202.11 and water, $287.42; $6,056.04 a month.
TOTAL monthly cost, $10,332.84.
Roberson said that operations at the jail have been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic as his priority is to keep inmates and staff safe.
He said the addition could allow the use of a single pod to be used for quarantining inmates.
Nevertheless, he said, the 44 beds will be filled quickly as law enforcement agencies are working with his office to keep the number of inmates at a manageable level during this time by incarcerating those who are potentially dangerous to themselves and others.
The Budget and Finance Committee will begin deliberating on the county's 2021 general operating budget Oct. 20. Department heads have been directed to have their budget requests ready to present to the committee at that time.
