Officials had earlier announced the opening of the new wing at the Boone County Jail had been delayed, but work is starting to wrap up and they hope it could be ready in a couple of weeks.
Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Roy Martin said additional personnel have been hired and are being trained. That includes four new guards to make a total of 22 in the detention department.
There are also three administrative staff members. One is tasked with answering calls for the jail, along with other duties, and that clerk answered 1,115 calls in December.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed construction, especially in getting materials, Martin said. In addition, the company that manufactured windows for the facility suffered a destructive factory fire and one window was on back order. It has now been installed.
There were also problems in wiring the electronics for the facility. Those problems were almost fixed as of last week.
The electronic system controls most activity in the jail pods, as well as locks for doors leading to the pods. All that can be run from a central master control panel in the office space outside the pods.
The jail was originally built with future expansion in mind. More pods could be added when necessary. The additional pods will change some operations. For instance, the new addition was built on the ground where prisoners would have been evacuated in case of fire or other emergency, but that plan has been altered to create a new one. Harrison Fire Department staff will approve that new plan.
Martin, a former justice of the peace on the Boone County Quorum Court, returned to the court during its regular January meeting to deliver the sheriff’s monthly department report for December 2020.
Topping the list of activities was the Criminal Investigation Division that reported 24 new cases in December with nine cases closed.
The Patrol Division patrolled at total of 21,923 miles during the month with deputies completing the STEP program for driving while intoxicated. They logged 272 traffic stops.
The report shows that during the month of December officers responded to 1,057 calls for service.
The jail’s population was 102 inmates when Martin gave his report. The jail has a daily average inmate population of 92.
The new addition will provide 44 beds.
