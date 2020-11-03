Boone County Quorum Court standing committees are scheduled to meet Tuesday night and justices of the peace should hear an update on construction of the addition at the Boone County Jail.
Davis Construction of Harrison is the contractor on the project, which is about $1.76 million.
JP Bryan Snavely, chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee, said in August that the roof was on, so the structure is in the dry and workers were beginning to pull electrical wiring.
Sheriff Tim Roberson estimated that construction should be finished in mid-October, but staff will take a month to make sure all necessities are complete, then take over the new facility in mid-November.
Roberson said more personnel will be required to operate the addition. That will come at the end of the calendar year and at the time the county is working on the budget for the next year. Roberson said they will add those additional employees and will give county officials the amount that will be added to the budget for the coming year.
That committee will meet following the Budget and Finance Committee, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Budget Committee is set to discuss several appropriation ordinances and could get a first look at budget numbers for 2021.
Both meetings will be held in the conference room at the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect Avenue just off the Bypass in Harrison.
The agenda for the meeting says face masks will be required to enter the building and social distancing will be enforced.
