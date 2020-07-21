PIERCETOWN -- Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said a man and woman were arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening to shoot a homeowner if he didn’t give them money.
Wheeler said his office was notified Sunday evening that shots had been fired at a residence in Piercetown and further threats were made.
Deputies responded and determined that 42-year-old Joshua Rush and 40-year-old Camille Rush drove to the residence, fired multiple shots and poured gasoline in front of the house, Wheeler said.
The homeowner went outside, at which time Joshua Rush allegedly pointed a gun at him and told him to give him money or he would shoot him.
The homeowner said he didn’t have any money and Joshua Rush tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed.
“Both suspects then left the residence but told the homeowner they'd be back when they got the gun fixed, and would expect money,” Wheeler said. “That's when the homeowner was able to call the Sheriff's Office.”
Newton County deputies and Jasper Police were waiting when the suspect vehicle returned to the area. A traffic stop was initiated and deputies located a gun in the vehicle that matched the one the homeowner described. The homeowner later positively identified the gun.
Both suspects were taken into custody. Joshua Rush was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, possession of firearms by certain persons, DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test, open container and no proof of insurance. Camille Rush was charged with obstructing governmental operations. Both were transported to the Newton County Jail for holding, the sheriff said.
“If someone makes the decision to commit a crime and during the commission of that crime, their gun jams and they tell the victim they are going to go fix the gun and return in an hour to resume the crime, they probably need to rethink their criminal career,” Wheeler said. “They are going about it all wrong. They’ll likely learn the intended victim has called law enforcement and will find us there waiting for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.