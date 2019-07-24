JASPER — It's getting harder to see the stars at night, Bruce McMath of the Arkansas Natural Sky Association told the Jasper City Council at its regular monthly meeting last week.
Due to over use of inappropriate lighting, night skies are disappearing having a negative impact on wildlife, human health and the economy. He said the organization is campaigning for the adoption of appropriate zero up-light public policies by counties and municipalities. In recent months he has visited the Harrison City Council and the Boone County Quorum Court.
He said people are coming to places like Jasper where light pollution isn't as big a problem as in more populated areas where the glare of commercial and public lighting wipes out the ability to see stars at night. He noted that the nearby Buffalo National River has been designated as a Dark Sky Park. It is the 48th in the United States and the 68th in the world.
The ability to see the night sky can be marketed as eco-tourism, McMath said. A clear night sky will attract many people to the area filling local lodges, cabins and campgrounds.
He asked the Jasper council to help by adopting zero up-light policies and to continue working with the Carroll Electric Cooperative to add modern lighting fixtures with efficient LED bulbs that emit a warmer light and a lower amount of lumens downward where light is needed. Light allowed to shine upward into the sky is light pollution and energy wasted, he said.
The city mostly rents its street lights from Carroll Electric, but does own the decorative lamp posts around the square and the lights at Bradley Park.
Mayor Jan Larson said that the city enjoys a good relationship with the utility company and they are currently working to improve lighting in the city. The city is in the early process of developing a comprehensive plan that will include tourism and economic development. Policies can be made in coordination with the plan.
Tut Campbell, who with his wife, Jeannie, operates Whispering Pine Observatories, located about seven miles south of Harrison, also attended the meeting. He told the council the observatory welcomes area students as well as visitors from other states who come to use its variety of telescopes to view and study the cosmos.
McMath said he plans to meet soon with the Newton County Quorum Court.
