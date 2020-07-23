JASPER — What has been years in the works could soon see an upgrade of Jasper’s wastewater treatment facility, a press release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission said.
Jasper qualified for a $1,351,750 loan with principal forgiveness, along with another $440,000 loan from the Arkansas Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, the release said.
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson said that principal forgiveness means the larger loan basically makes it a grant, while the smaller loan is at a 1% interest rate.
“I think we’re very fortunate to get that much money we don’t have to repay,” Larson said, adding that the city will handle repayment of the smaller loan when the time comes.
The announcement might have been something of a surprise, but it didn’t just happen overnight.
“We’ve been working on this for three years,” Larson said.
She said the current facility uses old-fashioned drying beds for sludge. Engineering Services, Inc. has plans for upgrades, but Larson didn’t know exactly when work might start, especially because the city was only notified recently of the awarded funds.
“We have not finalized anything yet,” the mayor said.
