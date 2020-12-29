JASPER — Although Jasper School District students are taking a holiday break, the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year won’t officially end until Friday Jan. 8, 2021. That is due to the late start of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, explained Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel, to the board of education at its regular monthly meeting in December.
She said that the school district is in need of making some adjustments to its digital learning program before the second semester begins.
Under Arkansas Act 867, students are allowed to receive an education in an Arkansas public school without being physically present in the classroom.
Jasper School District REAL is the name of the remote digitally learning model of instruction. The school district also maintains a traditional learning model of on-site instruction.
“We are learning as we go,” she said of the digital program. A lot of students are doing great and there are some who are really struggling.
The education department has recommended that school districts take a closer look at their digital learning programs and to make changes for the second semester.
“After a semester of navigating digital learning and working together with families and teachers in an attempt to accommodate the learning needs of all students whether on-site or remote, much has been learned and some needed revisions to our previous policy have been identified,” Brasel said.
Under the policy:
Families will have until Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. to decide if they wish to participate in the JSD REAL digital learning model or the traditional on-site instructional medley. After Jan. 8, no changes will be made to the model of learning selected until the end of the current nine-week quarter (except in the case of quarantine or other extreme circumstances as determined by the COVID committee.)
All students who are enrolled in JSD REAL digital learning model will be required to log in and complete their assignments daily.
All JSD REAL students will be required to come on-site for all standardized tests. Students must check in at the office and follow all Career Action Planning policies and procedures.
Failure to show up on time for scheduled assessments, without prior arrangements with the teacher, will result in a zero for the assessment.
If a JSD REAL student fails to progress toward meeting grade level standards as indicated by course attendance as well as the grade received in the course/proficiency, they will be required to return to campus for on-site instruction.
Families/students cannot decide to simply “take a digital day.” Jasper School District does not offer hybrid learning model of instruction. Families must choose either the JSD REAL digital learning model or the traditional on-site instructional model and make their decision by the deadlines set by the policy.
The board approved two policy changes. The first sets the marking period for the third nine-week quarter on Monday, Jan 11, and sets the deadline to request a change in instruction model on Jan. 15. The second sets the fourth nine week marking period start on March 29 and sets the deadline for a change request on April 1.
