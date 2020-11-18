JASPER — Jasper School is eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to aid in the construction of a 4,000 square feet safe room on the school's campus. This reinforced structure would be available as a safe gathering place for students and staff in case of a tornado or other emergency during the school day, but would also be available to the community during after school hours.
Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel said the school district’s education facilities planner, Aliza Jones, notified her back in September of the eligibility. Jones said the facility, which could also be used as an elementary physical education room, would cost an estimated $1.35 million, but most of the cost would be met with FEMA funding. The school district's estimated share would be $520,000.
The school district’s Newton County campus became eligible when the county’s FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan was accepted by the federal agency last June.
It took five years to complete the planning and application process, but the Madison/Newton County FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan was approved by the Jasper City Council in June by way of a resolution. The application was completed for the two counties and their municipalities by Tina M. Cole, community and economic development coordinator for Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.
The plan began development in 2015. According to FEMA, "Hazard mitigation works to reduce loss of life and property by reducing the impact of disasters. Through effective mitigation planning and the implementation of mitigation strategies greater risk reduction can be achieved. State, tribal, and local governments undertake hazard mitigation planning to identify risks and vulnerabilities related to natural disasters. Through planning, they develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future events. Mitigation plans are key to breaking the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction, and repeated damage."
Jasper School District built safe rooms into new facilities at Oark and Kingston. The school board has been waiting for Newton County to have an approved FEMA mitigation plan in place to provide funds for a structure on the Jasper campus.
At October's board meeting held at the Oark campus, Brasel related funds had been depleted before Jasper’s application could be considered. Then, Jones learned one of the schools that had been approved decided to withdraw from the program opening a slot for Jasper’s application to be considered.
FEMA is making $1.2 million available for the matching grant. FEMA will meet 75% of the building’s cost. The remaining 25% would be met with local funds. Jones estimated the district’s share would be about $400,000 if it receives the full FEMA grant.
Also, there is the question of where to put the building. School officials are eyeing the center of the campus in an area currently occupied by a mobile building between the elementary school and the high school. It would also have access by the public. It will be up to the architect to determine if the site meets the building's needs.
At the Monday night, Nov. 16, board meeting in Jasper, Brasel said school administrators recently interviewed representatives from four architectural firms at the campus. Each found the preferred site for the safe room to be adequate. Comparing the architects’ fees most charge between 5-6% of the project’s cost. The difference is about $1,000, Brasel related.
One of the visiting architects was Josh A. Siebert, Associate AIA, of Modus Studio, Fayetteville. The architecture and design firm was founded in 2008. Brasel said its architects have experience working with area school districts including Omaha and Valley Springs . They also have experience designing safe rooms.
Based on that information, Brasel recommended Modus Studio, and the board gave its unanimous approval.
