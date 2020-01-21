The Arkansas Department of Health “Hometown Health Improvement” and the Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention “Growing Healthy Communities” announce the results of the Growing Healthy Community Recognition Levels.
The Jasper Community Garden will be recognized as the Thriving Community winner at the awards presentation in Conway, Monday, Jan. 27, at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the University of Central Arkansas Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. Ralph Richard is the garden's executive director.
There were 94 applications, but only 28 communities met this year's higher application standards. Each was carefully selected and scored based on pre-determined criteria.
Congratulations to the deserving honorees from all over the state recognized at the following levels:
Recognized Emerging Communities
Living Well Together
Capca Connects
White County Cares
Drew Health
Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition
HEALTH Coalition
LIFE Coalition
Miller-Bowie Health Coalition
Little River Wellness Coalition
Recognized Blossoming Communities
Growing a Healthy Charleston
Van Buren County Wellness Committee
Springdale Coordinated School Health
Clinton, AR
Growing a Healthy Searcy County
Lavaca School District
Growing a Healthy Magazine
Growing a Healthy Carroll County
The Scott County Hometown Health Coalition
Independence County Hometown Wellness
City of Greenbrier
Cleveland County Child Obesity Workgroup
Hempstead County Wellness Alliance
Nashville GHC
United Community Resource Council/City of Hampton
Montgomery County Health Education Advisory Board
Dallas County Supporting Health (DASH)/City of Fordyce
Sevier County Coalition
Recognized Thriving Communities
Jasper Community Garden
Goals of the Growing Healthy Community application are as follows:
-Encourage smaller GHCs to come together at the county level to complete this application
-To strengthen and expand partnerships and collaborations in a larger geographic area
-Expand policy, systems and environmental (PSE) change to larger organizational and community-wide efforts
-Grow efforts to engage hard-to-reach and disadvantaged populations
-Achieve and maintain buy-in from elected officials and other high level organizations leaders, i.e. hospital CEO, school superintendent, etc."
All of the honorees will receive incentives throughout the year for achieving this recognition. This may include, but not limited to, marketing/media packages, technical assistance, access to trainings and access to funding resources.
