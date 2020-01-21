1.21-WEB- - Jasper Garden.jpg

Members of the Newton County Hometown Health Coalition are pictured enjoying a picnic at the Jasper Community Garden last year. The Jasper Community Garden will be recognized as the Thriving Community award winner at the Growing Healthy Community Awards presentation in Conway, Monday, Jan. 27, at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the University of Central Arkansas Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health “Hometown Health Improvement” and the Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention “Growing Healthy Communities” announce the results of the Growing Healthy Community Recognition Levels.

The Jasper Community Garden will be recognized as the Thriving Community winner at the awards presentation in Conway, Monday, Jan. 27, at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the University of Central Arkansas Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. Ralph Richard is the garden's executive director.

There were 94 applications, but only 28 communities met this year's higher application standards. Each was carefully selected and scored based on pre-determined criteria.

Congratulations to the deserving honorees from all over the state recognized at the following levels:

Recognized Emerging Communities

Living Well Together

Capca Connects

White County Cares

Drew Health

Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition

HEALTH Coalition

LIFE Coalition

Miller-Bowie Health Coalition

Little River Wellness Coalition

Recognized Blossoming Communities

Growing a Healthy Charleston

Van Buren County Wellness Committee

Springdale Coordinated School Health

Clinton, AR

Growing a Healthy Searcy County

Lavaca School District

Growing a Healthy Magazine

Growing a Healthy Carroll County

The Scott County Hometown Health Coalition

Independence County Hometown Wellness

City of Greenbrier

Cleveland County Child Obesity Workgroup

Hempstead County Wellness Alliance

Nashville GHC

United Community Resource Council/City of Hampton

Montgomery County Health Education Advisory Board

Dallas County Supporting Health (DASH)/City of Fordyce

Sevier County Coalition

Recognized Thriving Communities

Jasper Community Garden

Goals of the Growing Healthy Community application are as follows:

-Encourage smaller GHCs to come together at the county level to complete this application

-To strengthen and expand partnerships and collaborations in a larger geographic area

-Expand policy, systems and environmental (PSE) change to larger organizational and community-wide efforts

-Grow efforts to engage hard-to-reach and disadvantaged populations

-Achieve and maintain buy-in from elected officials and other high level organizations leaders, i.e. hospital CEO, school superintendent, etc."

All of the honorees will receive incentives throughout the year for achieving this recognition. This may include, but not limited to, marketing/media packages, technical assistance, access to trainings and access to funding resources.

