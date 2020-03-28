JASPER — Large metropolitan areas of the country are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, but even the smallest of towns are facing unique situations of their own.
The virus could bring operations in a town the size of Jasper — which has a city-employed police force of two officers, a volunteer fire department, a handful of public works employees and a three-member administrative staff that includes the town's mayor — to a complete halt.
Mayor Jan Larsen and the city council met last Tuesday to discuss what to do to keep things running if things get bad.
City Hall has already been closed to the public in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus. To make paying water and sewer bills easier for the city's utility subscribers the council adopted an ordinance making it possible to pay bills via electronic bank draft. Instructions will be printed on the next bills that are being sent out in a few days. They will also be posted on the city's website. The council expedited passage of the ordinance by waiving three separate readings and placing it on its second and third readings by title only. It was passed unanimously along with an emergency clause that puts the law into effect immediately.
City officials are aware if customers are unable to work either due to being sick or under order of the state to shelter in place, they might not have the financial means to pay the bills. The mayor said the city cannot legally waive penalties and it can't give water away. Hardship cases will have to be dealt with, she said.
The next bills come due on April 22. Service is terminated if the bills are delinquent on the 10th day of the following month. That policy will continue, unless the customer works with the city to develop and put in place a payment plan.
Council member Michael Thomas was optimistic saying, "Let's see what happens next month. We may not have a problem."
Larson said she fears for the city's variety of small businesses, and residents who live alone and for the most part are isolated.
She said the city will help where it is needed and when it can.
Manpower levels will be maintained as long as possible. The mayor said the city's workers all want to work. Everything will be done to keep them working. That means employees have to be committed. That is to say they must not put themselves in positions where they might contract the virus when they are not working. While on the job they are isolating themselves as much as possible. Big projects that require more than a couple of workers are suspended for now, Larson said. Individuals work their jobs at the wastewater plant or other city facilities by themselves. Or they keep a safe distance away from each other when they do come in contact with one another. If someone is unable to work, each department has plans in place to cover that position by either doubling up assignments or transferring someone from another department who can do the job. The council voted to give Thomas the power of mayor pro tem should Larson be unable to serve.
Employees are entitled to two weeks of paid administrative leave. The state hasn't made any directives to local governments, or said if there will be funds available to reimburse cities and counties to pay salaries for days lost to the virus.
If an employee has to stay home, he or she will continue to receive their regular salary, the council agreed. The mayor said this can be done with existing funds in the budget for three months. Cases will have to be monitored month by month after that.
The unknown factor is how much revenue from the local sales tax will be collected during what is normally the busiest time of the year. The National Park Service has already closed its facilities along the Buffalo National River to the public. Peak canoe season on the river's upper district is during the spring through early summer. Tourism usually takes off when the dogwood trees bloom in April. The annual spring color tour sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service and local organizations has already been canceled, Larson said. The annual Buffalo River Elk Festival is held over a weekend at the end of June. It may have to be postponed.
