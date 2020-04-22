JASPER — Due to the governor-ordered suspension of public school classes for the remainder of the school year and health protocols limiting the size of gatherings to slow the spread of the current coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies that normally are celebrated by high school seniors and their families each spring have had to be put on hold. Jasper High School is no exception, but according to action by the board of education Monday night there is hope that the tradition will continue, though later.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel said a survey was conducted to find out if seniors wanted to proceed with some type of virtual graduation program or if they wanted to wait until the gathering ban is lifted to have a traditional graduation ceremony in either June or July. She said the results showed 76% of those surveyed were in favor of having a traditional ceremony later. The proposed date is Friday, June 19, with an alternate date of Friday, July 17. The consolidated school district has traditionally held commencement exercises at all three campuses on the same day.
Brasel said there is also a traditional graduation ceremony for kindergarteners advancing to the first grade. She said it was decided that ceremony can be delayed until the students return for the start of the school year.
Superintendent Jeff Cantrell said he was thankful students and parents want to stay with a traditional service. "I think that's important. Our students deserve that. They deserve the same thing that every class before them has had and hopefully every one after them will have. We're committed to providing that for them. Whether that ends up being in June, or if we're not cleared to go in June we'll go in July..." He added that the goal is to have the graduation ceremony taken care of before school starts next year. "We know it's going to be hard to get those seniors back once they move on to the next stage of their lives."
Other alternative school operations are continuing under the district's COVID-19 plan. The feeding program is proving to be successful. Cantrell said the school is feeding more children now per day than it was on a typical school day. "We're feeding about 540 kids a day. It continues to grow," he said. Meals are distributed Tuesdays and Thursdays and the state has cleared the school district to feed on weekends. Options are being considered depending if the school district can get the food. "It's getting harder and harder to get the food." Meal service will be continued through the summer.
Cantrell also commended staff for volunteering in the feeding program. He noted staff is carrying on through the current situation. He said everyone is involved.
"They may be asked to do things that they are not used to doing or typically do on a regular work day. Instructional aides have been going through professional development just as teachers go through," Cantrell said. "Every one of our employees are going to get paid. No one's in danger of not getting paid."
