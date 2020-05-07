JASPER — Jasper School officials have announced end of the school year activities subject to requirements set in place by the state regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 25, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key announced requirements for districts to follow in planning for high school graduation ceremonies. Traditional high school graduation ceremonies are restricted until July 1 at the earliest pending release of social distancing guidelines. Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is encouraging schools to delay their graduation ceremonies, but a waiver can be applied for if a school district wishes to have a non-traditional ceremony.
The Jasper School District's graduation survey overwhelmingly indicated that seniors and parents want a traditional ceremony. Therefore, it will tentatively schedule graduation on all three campuses for July 17, a statement said.
At its last regular meeting, the Jasper School District Board of Education proposed either Friday, June 19, or an alternate date of Friday, July 17, dates for formal graduation exercises.
The desire to set a date is so seniors and their families can make plans, with the understanding that there is the possibility this date will have to be changed based on guidance from the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Arkansas Department of Health. Also districts were notified last week that they cannot host a Kindergarten, PreK, or 6th grade graduation this year.
Return of school property
The announcement also related the realization that students have many school items in their possession such as library books, chrome books, school uniforms or jerseys, and text books. Such items have to be returned in order to prepare for the next school year. The Jasper School District will host two days, Tuesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 21, as drop off days for all of these items. Boxes will be placed outside the office on each campus. Students are asked to label each item with their name and place them in the boxes. Staff will be on hand to help collect, sort, and disinfect these items. Those families who have been picking up meals at special drop-off points, will be able to place students items in boxes during meal pickup.
Grading and end of year AMI
In an update regarding AMI, officials said all AMI assignments should be turned in by Friday, May 22. As a matter of convenience, designated boxes are placed outside each school to collect the work. Teachers are working to grade the AMI work as it comes in. Since the elementary (K-6) students use a standards-based grading system, no fourth quarter grades will be assigned. Rather, teachers will keep notes of student progress toward essential learning standards that will carry into next year. Next year’s report cards will be modified to include the skills not covered this quarter.
At the high school (7-12) level, teachers will enter grades from the AMI into Eschool, and grades for the fourth 9 weeks will be calculated as usual. However, no student’s semester grade will be negatively impacted by the 4th quarter AMI grades. Students who work hard and do well on assignments could potentially raise their grade for the semester. If the 4th quarter average is higher than the 3rd quarter grade, the quarterly grades will be averaged to determine the semester grade, which will then appear on the permanent transcript. Students whose calculated grade for the 4th quarter would negatively impact their semester grade will receive the grade that they had at the end of the 3rd quarter.
Students are encouraged to continue to be engaged in their Zoom meetings and AMI assignments as the year wraps up.
Working hard now could help reduce the amount of time spent providing interventions for this year’s skills at the beginning of the next school year.
The statement said, "We know that this has been a challenging several weeks for all of us. However, we remain committed to ensuring success for our students and will do whatever it takes. We appreciate all of your support and cooperation and look forward to more normalcy in the (hopefully near) future."
Meal service
The school district will extend the meal service program through June 30. All students who are on the meal program now will continue to receive food in the same format that has been used throughout the school closure. If you would like to be added or removed from the program, or if you are enrolled in the program and need to change your delivery method or location, please contact your child’s school office.
