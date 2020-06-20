JASPER — The Jasper School District Board of Education met Monday, June 15, and began planning for the 2020-21 school year, though it is still to be known when or how it will happen.
The board went through the routine steps of accepting bids for supplies and services including gasoline and propane keeping in place business with current providers.
The board approved the purchase of a food service van after it approved extending the summer feeding program through July 31, or until the need for meals for the summer subsides. The school district has received a USDA wavier extending the program through Aug. 31. The school district continues to provide about 400 meals, seven days a week and delivers them using available transportation. The van will also be used in the future for delivery of USDA commodities, other food and equipment.
The new van will initially be used to transport the meals processed at the Jasper School to the Kingston campus. The vehicle is a 2019 Chevrolet Express van. It is dedicated for use exclusively for the school district's Nutrition Program. According to information provided to the board, the vehicle cost $22,000 and has only 36,677 miles on the odometer. The purchase is from Wood Motor Company in Harrison.
Tina Byrd, the school district's food service manager and child nutrition director, noted the summer program is being provided at Oark with Cathy and Mary Willis as the hired personnel. Working at Kingston is Stacey Reynolds and at the Jasper campus, Becky Morgan, Kayla Willis, Jill Stephens, Tim Slape and herself.
Facilities and maintenance projects are continuing. These include new asphalt for the Kingston School road and garage entry way. This $8,215 project is being done by Mitchell Paving.
Also on the Kingston campus, an electrical storm earlier this spring damaged the school's 12-15-year-old surveillance system. It is in the process of being replaced at a cost of $37,523.25.
The old Nutter House, located on the Jasper campus, has been deemed unusable and it will be demolished. Joey Brasel Dozing will tear it down and remove the waste material at a cost of $6,200. The vacated space will be used for additional parking.
The board hired Billy Bell for the criminal justice instructor and school resource officer position. He replaces Kenny DeYoung who was the first instructor and SRO hired by the district for that district-wide program. The board accepted the resignation of Amanda Bohannon who was a janitor at the Oark School.
There was only one student transfer approved this month
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the way schools will have to operate may conflict with existing school policies.
The board passed a resolution that will suspend any district policies and align them with emergency COVID-19 legislation including statutory rules and waivers. The school district is listening to the Arkansas School Boards Association as well as the regional education cooperative for guidance in developing a re-entry plan for the new school year.
The board also transferred $150,000 from the general operating fund into the district's building fund.
Superintendent Jeff Cantrell resigned to take over as director of the OUR Cooperative July 1. Jasper School District's new superintendent will be current assistant superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel.
Brasel was given authority by the board to serve as its ex-officio officer and she was added to oversee school district accounts established with financial institutions.
Regarding the re-entry plan, Brasel released a statement following the board meeting.
“As you know, recommendations regarding the return to school in the fall are changing rapidly. Multiple rumors are circulating as to what the start to school might look like. While we are still working out all of the details of our re-entry plan, there is one thing we are sure of — Jasper School District remains committed to ensuring our students have access to a high quality education.
“While it remains our hope that all students will be able to return to school this fall with minimal disruption, we realize our families will be making tough choices when it comes to the future of their child’s education. Therefore, we are excited to announce that we will be providing multiple learning options for the 2020-2021 school year which include: high-quality traditional onsite instruction you are accustomed to, a blended environment combining both onsite and at home learning, and a remote learning option for those families who desire to continue to learn from home. A school official will be reaching out to families toward the end of July to collectively create personalized learning plans for each student.
“We look forward to the possibilities these options will bring to the families of the Jasper School District. More detailed information and specific plans will be released very soon. In addition, an announcement regarding plans for graduation on each campus will be communicated to you in the next few days. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate through these unprecedented times. As a district, we remain optimistic and hopeful that the best is yet to come! Again, thank you for choosing Jasper School District.”
