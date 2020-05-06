JASPER — The Jasper School District Board of Education met in special session via Zoom Monday following social gathering protocols called for under the current COVID-19 pandemic. The board accepted two resignations and took steps to fill certain certified staffing needs for the coming school year.
Jennifer Lewis resigned from her position as a school district speech language pathologist. She has accepted a similar position with the Harrison School District. Claire Dougan actually announced her retirement from education. She worked at the Oark campus where she was a special education teacher, said school district Superintendent Jeff Cantrell.
To fill some existing vacancies, the board hired two experienced candidates. Randi Peyrot, currently a speech pathologist with the OUR Co-op, will fill the district's vacancy in that area. She holds a master’s degree, Cantrell noted.
Last month, the board approved the transfer of Oark principal Brian Cossey to a new position as the school district's director of federal programs and district operations. He will be in charge of supervising and administering federal programs including their budgets, reporting, grant writing and compliance. He will also prepare school improvement plans and oversee district operations including maintenance, custodial, food service, transportation and facilities. He will also serve as the school district's athletic director.
Kenena Pelfry was hired Monday to fill the Oark principal vacancy. Pelfrey is the current intermediate school principal at Huntsville and is an Oark High School graduate. She also holds a master’s degree.
The board also named Tyler Brown-Miller to a dual position at the Kingston School campus as an interventionist and basketball coach. Cantrell said Brown-Miller had just completed his student teaching at Kingston this year. The position came about because of the sudden passing of Kingston music teacher Daniel Ellis. The board previously transferred Mrs. Lichti who was 1/2 time interventionist 1/2 English to music for next year thus opening up the interventionist position, Cantrell explained.
