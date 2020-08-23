JASPER — The Jasper Board of Education and administrators spent a good portion of last Monday night’s regular monthly meeting discussing steps that have been taken in preparing for the start of classes next week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel and Director of Federal Programs Brian Cossey noted that personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, gowns and face shields have been ordered and much of it has been received. This equipment, costing almost $7,000, was purchased through a Texas and Arkansas cooperative and was provided by the PPG Co.
In addition, nine cases of hand sanitizer, $1,000 worth, has been purchased along with disinfectant that will be used in a mist to sanitize buses and playground equipment. Disinfectant foggers will be used in classrooms on a rotational basis to attack the virus from all angles.
Every bus will be equipped with thermometers to screen students and there will be seating charts for every seat both in buses and in classrooms to aid in any contact tracing that may have to be done.
Each school nurse will have a sick room and a well room for seeing and treating students.
Drinking fountains will be made unusable. Instead, bottle filling stations will be available, three at each campus.
All of these precautions are part of the Ready to Learn plan the school district has developed and received approval from the state education department. The school district’s website contains a long list of coronavirus information including general information for employees and student guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.
The school district will be providing multiple learning options for the 2020-21 school year which include: Traditional onsite instruction, a blended environment combining both onsite and at-home learning and a remote learning option for those families who desire to continue to learn from home.
The school district is expecting $288,000 in CARES Act funds, but no more of the pandemic funding is to be awarded at least until Sept. 2022, Cossey said.
