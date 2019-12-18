JASPER — The Jasper School District Board of Education met in regular monthly session Monday night, Dec. 16, and spent almost an hour in executive session to discuss personnel. When the board reconvened in open session it was announced that it had narrowed its search for the next superintendent down to two candidates.
Superintendent Jeff Cantrell said the position attracted 22 candidates.
Cantrell tendered a letter of resignation which the board accepted at its regular meeting Monday night, Nov. 18. Cantrell told the board in the letter that he had accepted the director's position at the Ozark Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative.
He said he was offered the position, but that his resignation would not become effective until the end of the current school year, June 30, 2020. The board authorized Cantrell to begin advertising the superintendent vacancy immediately. Applications for the position were accepted through Monday, Dec. 9. The board met and evaluated the applicants. The goal is to have the new superintendent hired at the Jan. 20, 2020, regular board meeting. That will allow for the transition process to continue through the remainder of the school year.
The Newton County Times submitted an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request for the list of applicants, which includes:
• Jeffery Davis, Superintendent, Van Buren R-1, Van Buren, Missouri.
• Toni Hopkins, Elementary Principal, Mulberry/Pleasant View, Paris
• Chad Jordan, High School Principal, Greene County Tech, Paragould
• Toby Crosby, High School Principal, Mountain Pine, Hot Springs Village
• David Minnie, Elementary Principal, Two Rivers, Ola
• Nick Campagna, Old Lyme, Connecticut
• Randy Ragland, High School Principal, Pocola Public School, Pocola, Oklahoma
• Kevin Hancock, Middle School Principal, Monticello, Hermitage
• Deborah Kidwell, Command Historian, Stafford, Virginia
• Clint Jones, Principal, Mineral Spring High School, Nashville
• John Hetherington, Oklahoma
• Zane Vanderpool, Principal, Glenn A. Duffy Elementary, Gravette
• Dr. Corey Seymour, Assistant Superintendent (Area Senior Director), Portland Public School, Happy Valley, Oregon
• Greg Thetford, High School Principal, Cedar Ridge, Charlotte
• Deanna Klaus, Norfork Elementary Principal, Jordan
• Dr. Candra Brasel, Assistant Superintendent, Jasper School District, Jasper
• Jimmy Bruce Ray, superintendent Leach Public School, Alma
• Dr. Don Christensen, Superintendent of Schools, Mountain View-Birch Tree R-III School District, Mountain View, Missouri
• Tara Armstrong, Director of Early Childhood Education Bryant School District, Benton, Arkansas
• David Westenhover, Superintendent Alpena Public School, Heber Springs
• Jeff J. Spaletta, Chief Administrative Officer/Principal/Advisor Accel Schools, Columbus, Ohio
• Stanley Stratton, Superintendent Dunklin R-5 School District, Crystal City, Missouri
